Default Folder for macOS upgraded to version 5.1.9

St. Clair Software has announced Default Folder X 5.1.9 (https://tinyurl.com/2gm24v), an upgrade to the utility for macOS. The tool enhances the file dialogs in all Mac apps.

It provides fast navigation to your files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X's custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips.Version 5.1.9 reopens Finder windows, hides file extensions and fixes several bugs.

Default Folder X 5.1.9 is a free upgrade for registered 5.x users. New licenses are $34.95; upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95.