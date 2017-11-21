Happy Thanksgiving!
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Happy Thanksgiving!

MacNN and MacNews will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, as our staff celebrates Thanksgiving with our families. We hope all our readers and sponsors have a wonderful “Turkey Day” and a great weekend. We’ll be back on our regular schedule Monday, Nov. 27.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Printopia 3.0.4 - Share Mac printers wit...
Run Printopia on your Mac to share its printers to any capable iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Printopia will also add virtual printers, allowing you to save print-outs to your Mac and send to apps.... Read more
Tinderbox 7.3.1 - Store and organize you...
Tinderbox is a personal content management assistant. It stores your notes, ideas, and plans. It can help you organize and understand them. And Tinderbox helps you share ideas through Web journals... Read more
ExpanDrive 6.1.6 - Access cloud storage...
ExpanDrive builds cloud storage in every application, acts just like a USB drive plugged into your Mac. With ExpanDrive, you can securely access any remote file server directly from the Finder or... Read more
Printopia 3.0.4 - Share Mac printers wit...
Run Printopia on your Mac to share its printers to any capable iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Printopia will also add virtual printers, allowing you to save print-outs to your Mac and send to apps.... Read more
Tinderbox 7.3.1 - Store and organize you...
Tinderbox is a personal content management assistant. It stores your notes, ideas, and plans. It can help you organize and understand them. And Tinderbox helps you share ideas through Web journals... Read more
ExpanDrive 6.1.6 - Access cloud storage...
ExpanDrive builds cloud storage in every application, acts just like a USB drive plugged into your Mac. With ExpanDrive, you can securely access any remote file server directly from the Finder or... Read more
VOX 3.0.1 - Music player that supports m...
VOX just sounds better! The beauty is in its simplicity, yet behind the minimal exterior lies a powerful music player with a ton of features and support for all audio formats you should ever need.... Read more
Merlin Project 4.3.3 - $289.00
Merlin Project is the leading professional project management software for OS X. If you plan complex projects on your Mac, you won’t get far with a simple list of tasks. Good planning raises... Read more
Mac DVDRipper Pro 7.1 - Copy, backup, an...
Mac DVDRipper Pro is the DVD backup solution that lets you protect your DVDs from scratches, save your batteries by reading your movies from your hard disk, manage your collection with just a few... Read more
iMazing 2.5.2 - Complete iOS device mana...
iMazing (was DiskAid) is the ultimate iOS device manager with capabilities far beyond what iTunes offers. With iMazing and your iOS device (iPhone, iPad, or iPod), you can: Copy music to and from... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

148Apps' Ultimate Guide to Black Fr...
Black Friday is here, and there are a whole lot of discounts running right now for folks on the lookout for new mobile devices, accessories, and yes, even games. Here's a helpful rundown of what you'll find both in stores and online. Happy... | Read more »
The best Black Friday mobile game deals
Black Friday's upon us, and if you've happened to nab a fancy new phone during the week's big savings, you might be searching for some new games to fill up space on your new gadget. There are a lot of great games on sale right now for Black Friday... | Read more »
The best mobile games to play while your...
Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect with loved ones, eat lots of food, and all of that jazz, but once the festivities start to wind down, folks tend to head to the couch to watch whatever football is happening for Turkey Day. | Read more »
The best Black Friday deals for Apple ga...
Black Friday is hours away at this point, but many popular retailers are getting a jump on things with plenty of pre-Black Friday sales already available. Many of those early bird sales including some sharp discounts on the latest Apple phones... | Read more »
The Inner World 2 (Games)
The Inner World 2 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Solve mind-bending puzzles in a world full of mystery and save the family of the flute-noses! Their dynasty has been... | Read more »
warbot.io wants you for the robot wars
Fans of epic gundam-style battles will find a lot to love in warbot.io, the first game for up and coming developer Wondersquad. The game saw a lot of success when it first launched for browsers and Facebook, and now even more people are getting the... | Read more »
Uncover alien mysteries in cross-genre s...
If the Alien franchise taught us anything, it’s that landing on a strange planet at the behest of a faceless corporation is probably asking for trouble. And Eldritch Game’s Deliria doesn’t prove otherwise. In 2107, Dimension LG7 is rich with... | Read more »
The best mobile games to play during dre...
| Read more »
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp beginner...
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, was just announced yesterday, but it's already in soft launch in Australia. No matter where you are in the world, you can still get access to the soft launch on iOS, so we've devised a few beginner tips for folks who... | Read more »
The mobile gamer's guide to Black F...
We're starting to catch wind of some exciting deals in the mobile gaming space for Black Friday. There are big discounts on mobile phones and accessories cropping up already, so you might want to get a move on things ahead of the big day. It's... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Black Friday 2017: Find the best deals and lo...
Scan our exclusive price trackers for the latest Black Friday 2017 sales & deals and the lowest prices available on Apple Macs, iPads, and gear from Apple’s authorized resellers. We update the... Read more
Black Friday: 27″ 3.4GHz iMac for $1599, save...
Amazon has the 27″ 3.4GHz Apple iMac on sale for $1599.99 as part of their Black Friday sale. That’s $200 off MSRP, and shipping is free. Their price is currently the lowest price available for this... Read more
Black Friday: 13″ 2.3GHz/256GB MacBook Pro fo...
Amazon has the 13″ 2.3GHz/256GB Apple MacBook Pro on sale for $1299.99 as part of their Black Friday sale. Shipping is free: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/256GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXT2LL/A): $1299.99 $200... Read more
Black Friday: 15″ 2.9GHz MacBook Pros for $25...
Amazon has lowered prices on Silver and Gray 15″ 2.9GHz MacBook Pros to $2549.99. That’s $250 off MSRP, and shipping is free. Their prices are the lowest available for these models from any reseller... Read more
Lowest Black Friday prices on Apple MacBooks:...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air this Black Friday and Holiday weekend with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. In many cases, Apple’s refurbished prices... Read more
Black Friday: Apple Watch Series 1 for $70 of...
Macy’s has discounted Series 1 Apple Watches by $70 on their online store as part of their Black Friday sale: – 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $179, $70 off – 42mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $209, $70 off... Read more
Apple offers 2016 13-inch MacBook Airs, certi...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $809. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air: $... Read more
Black Friday sale: Mac minis for $100 off MSR...
B&H Photo has Mac minis on sale for up to $100 off MSRP as part of their Black Friday sale, each including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $399 $100 off MSRP – 2... Read more
Use your Apple Education discount to save up...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
Adorama posts Black Friday deals on Apple Mac...
Adorama has posted Black Friday sale prices on many Macs, with MacBooks and iMacs available for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NJ and NY only: MacBook Pros... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Business Development Manager, *Apple* Pay -...
# Business Development Manager, Apple Pay Job Number: 112919084 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 18-Aug-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
Digital Marketing Media Planner, *Apple* Se...
# Digital Marketing Media Planner, Apple Services Job Number: 113080212 Culver City, California, United States Posted: 03-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: **Job Summary** Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Business Development Manager, *Apple* Pay -...
# Business Development Manager, Apple Pay Job Number: 112919084 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 18-Aug-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 56553863 North Wales, Pennsylvania, United States Posted: 17-Jun-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.