3D4Medical releases Complete Heart for the iPad and Mac

3D4Medical (http://3d4med.com), a developer of 3D medical educational technology, has unveiled the latest addition to its Complete platform with the addition of Complete Heart for the iPad and Mac.

It features new graphical technology from 3D4Medical that brings an interactive beating heart to life in 3D, making it possible to cut through multiple layers of the beating heart as it moves. This allows for a dissection through the model while simultaneously viewing the functions of its internal structures. Complete Heart also features ground-breaking AR technology, allowing the user to study the heart in full 3D on a surface in their environment.