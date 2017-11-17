PDFConverterOCR for macOS upgraded to version 5.1.0

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has updated PDFConverterOCR for macOS to version 5.1.0. The app can help batch convert both native and scanned PDF files to a variety of editable formats, such as Word, Pages, Excel, PPT, Text, etc.

This new version is a maintenance upgrade with bug fixes and performance tweaks. PDF Converter OCR costs $49.99. A demo is available for download.