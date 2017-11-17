New Drum Loop Collection available for DrumCore 4

Dennis Chambers' drum loops are now available for Sonoma Wire Works' DrumCore 4 AAX/VST3/AU plug-in. The first in a series, the Rosanna-ish set includes 62 audio loops and fills for $4.99.

DrumCore 4 is available in three editions that contain the same plug-in. The differences are how it is delivered (download, USB Flash drive, or Solid State drive) and how much content is included by famous drummers who have played with the bands listed below. All editions can be expanded with content by more than 25 drummers in DrumCore 4's built-in store (http://www.sonomawireworks.com/drumcore/).