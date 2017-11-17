Kool Tools: Encore + Wi-Fi Music Player

The Encore+ Stereo Wi-Fi Music Player, Grace Digital’s latest Internet radio, features a 3.5-inch color display along with an internal speaker system, Chromecast built-in, multi-room functionality, clock and alarm, internet radio, and more.

With Chromecast built in, you can stream music/tunes/podcasts/playlists to the Encore+ from more than 100 music apps by simply tapping the Cast button on your favorite Chromecast-enabled apps on your phone, tablet or from a Chrome web browser on your Mac or PC. There’s a wide range of supported apps including Pandora, Spotify, Slacker radio, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, NPR, and Tunein, to name just a few.

The multi-room audio feature allows users to group one or more Encore+ radios with any Chromecast built-in audio device, including Google Home, and stream to one or all devices simultaneously. People who own Google Home devices can even control Chromecast-enabled apps to play, pause, and skip on their Encore+ using the voice command “Ok Google” from the comfort of their couch.

The Encore+ features a class-D digital amplifier and stereo sound, along with an unprecedented internal speaker system and the ability to customize your audio settings with equalization options to suit user’s unique tastes. If that isn’t enough for users, the Encore+ can be connected to most stereo systems.

Equipped with a multi-functional USB port, the Encore+ serves as a power bank for smart devices, or as a UPnP media player to listen to your saved audio files via a USB thumb drive, hard driver or network media player.

The Grace Digital Encore+, available in black ash and walnut, will be $299.99 and is available for pre-order now for as little as $179 at http://tinyurl.com/y7k7h2a8. The Encore+ will begin shipping to backers on Black Friday, Nov. 24.