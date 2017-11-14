Promise Technology introduces new Thunderbolt 3 dock

Promise Technology (https://www.promise.com/us/) has announced the addition of a Thunderbolt 3 dock to its lineup of solutions for rich media workflows.

Through the new dock, users c-an add two 4K displays, charge devices, daisy-chain Thunderbolt 3 hard drives, connect USB devices, transfer SD card content, and more -- over a single connection. The $249 TD-300 brings it all together to expand the capabilities of Thunderbolt 3-enabled macOS and Windows 10 platforms.

Its connectivity options include five USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader and HDMI 2.0. It also features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet and an audio in/out port. Creative professionals working with iMacs and MacBook Pros can now simply connect the TD-300's Thunderbolt 3 port to any Thunderbolt 3-enabled PC or Mac. There are no drivers to download or install, and no additional utility software is needed.