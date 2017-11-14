Apple issues new developer betas of iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2
Apple issues new developer betas of iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2

Apple has issued the fourth developer betas of iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2 and tvOS 11.2. Developers can download the betas through the Apple Developer Center or the Software Update mechanism in the App Store.

 

