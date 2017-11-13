Apple releases iOS 11.1.2

Apple has released iOS 11.1.2, which addresses an issue in which some iPhone X models became unresponsive in cold weather. The update also:

° Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop

° Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X

The iOS 11.1.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. Go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.