AKVIS releases Akvis Retoucher 9.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has announced Retoucher 9.0, an upgraded of its photo restoration software. The new version offers a number of Color Correction parameters, the flexible Crop tool, as well as the Vignette option that lightens/darkens the image at its perimeter.

AKVIS Retoucher helps to remove dust, scratches, date stamps and other unwanted details from photos. Also, it’s possible to improve image composition and reconstruct missing parts using the information of the surrounding areas. On the Mac platform, AKVIS Retoucher requires macOS 9.0.12 or higher.

The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for Adobe Photoshop and other image editors. AKVIS Retoucher, Home license, sells for $87. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers.

Version 9.0 is free for users who bought Retoucher in the last 12 months. Users, whose license is older and is not valid for the new version, can get Retoucher 9.0 for $14.95.