KeyCue 8.6 for macOS comes with new and improved themes

Ergonis Software has released KeyCue 8.6, a new version of the keyboard shortcut “cheat sheet” for the Mac.

KeyCue displays an instant overview of the currently available keyboard shortcuts; application-specific menu shortcuts as well as system-wide hotkeys and user-defined shortcut descriptions. Version 8.6 ships with new Tioga and Tenaya themes and offers improvements with regard to installation, usability, speed, and overall stability.

KeyCue 8.6 requires macOS 10.6 or higher. The upgrade to version 8.6 is free for anyone who owns a license for KeyCue 8 or who purchased a license for KeyCue 7 on or after March 1, 2015. Upgrade paths are available for owners of older licenses. For new users the price is $19.99.