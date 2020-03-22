Putty for Mac 8.7.0 adds macOS High Sierra support

Wine Reviews has released Putty for Mac 8.7.0 (https://winonmacs.com), an update of its terminal emulator for macOS.

Putty supports different types of network protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet and more. Version 8.7.0 now supports macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra, compiled against the latest stable GTK version 3.22.20, updates the documentation, and minor bug fixes.

Putty for Mac 8.7.0 requires macOS 10.9.5 or higher. It costs $15. Anyone who has purchased Putty in the past three months is entitled to a free upgrade to version 8.7.0.