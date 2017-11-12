Acclivity releases AccountEdge Pro 2018 for macOS, Windows

Acclivity has released AccountEdge Pro 2018, an upgrade of the small business accounting native desktop software for macOS and Windows.

“Since Intuit announced that QuickBooks for Mac will be discontinued, we’ve been more focused than ever on investing in our desktop accounting software,” says Scott Davisson, Acclivity’s co-founder. “Cloud computing is great, and we have AccountEdge Connect, our optional cloud-based add-on, but there are thousands of small businesses who still want the choice of using native desktop accounting software. AccountEdge 2018 is another big step in that direction.”

With AccountEdge 2018, detailed guides are available to help the transfer of key financial data and a $100 rebate is available for previous QuickBooks owners switching to AccountEdge Pro. Resources and more information are available online (accountedge.com/quickbooks-alternative/). Other new features in AccountEdge 2018:

° You can view all your job details in one window, add custom lists and custom fields, manage job budgets, view related transactions and time spent.

° There are customizable job statuses to see what’s in progress, pending, completed, on hold, or add a custom status.

° Item Kits let you manage component parts, quantities, prices and discounts. You can sell a group of items without having to purchase or inventory the Kit item.

° You can add a Paid stamp to any fully paid sales invoice when printed or emailed to a customer.

° You can allow your customers to make one-time, web-based payments without having to create an online account.

AccountEdge Pro 2018 is now available from the AccountEdge website (accountedge.com) for $399. A demo is available for download.