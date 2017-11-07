PDF2ID 2018 is ready for macOS High Sierra

Recosoft (www,recosoft.com) has rolled out PDF2ID 2018, the latest version of its PDF to InDesign plug-in for Adobe InDesign CC 2018.

It converts PDF and Windows XPS files into fully editable InDesign files, allowing PDF and XPS file content recovery and reuse within InDesign. The new version supports macOS 10.13, adds support for Adobe InDesign CC 2018, as well as includes architectural improvements and enhancements related to image handling and table conversions.

PDF2ID 2018 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It’s available in a variety of configurations from the Recosoft web store: PDF2ID Standard 2018 ($199); DF2ID Professional 2018 ($299), PDF2ID Standard 2018 Upgrade ($99), and PDF2ID Professional 2018 Upgrade ($149).