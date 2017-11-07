ChronoSync for macOS revved to version 4.8.3

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has released ChronoSync 4.8.3 for macOS, an update of the multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clones and folder synchronizing.

This update implements work-arounds and enhances the error reporting to account for potential issues when running on High Sierra. Other issues addressed are related to the Scheduler, Google Cloud API changes, Validator performance, and potential False Mount point connections for external volumes, with a host of other tweaks and usability improvements.

ChronoSync 4.8.3 works on macOS version 10.10 and newer. It costs $49.99; a demo is available for download.