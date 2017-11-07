Red Giant announces Final Cut Pro X compatible Universe 2.2

Red Giant has just announced the arrival of Universe 2.2, putting 11 new transition tools – 76 transitions and effects in total – into the hands of editors and motion graphics artists. In addition to brand new transitions, Red Giant has made updates to two existing plugins and added support for Avid Media Composer.

Red Giant Universe tools run in Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After EffectsCC, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, HitFilm, Magix Vegas Pro and now Avid Media Composer. Universe is available as an annual subscription ($99/year) or as a monthly subscription ($20/month). New Red Giant Universe customers can purchase a subscription or download a free trial at http://redgiant.com/universe.