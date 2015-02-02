Scorpion Barcode 2.90 is optimized for macOS High Sierra

Scorpion Research (http://www.scorpionresearch.com) has released Scorpion BarCode 2.90, an update to its barcode creation software for macOS 10.6 and higher.

The app is designed to help users create and print all major barcode symbologies in EPS, PDF, PNG, or TIFF file formats. You can integrate barcodes into database, spreadsheet and word processor applications. A command line version is also provided to build scripted solutions.

Version 2.90 is optimized for macOS High Sierra. It also adds support for EAN-Velocity and Telepen.

A demo of Scorpion BarCode 2.80 is available for download. A single user license costs $130. Multiple users and educational discounts are available.