The iPhone X coming to 13 more countries on Nov. 24

Apple says the iPhone X will arrive in 13 additional countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa as well as Macau on Friday, Nov. 24.

Ordering for the next gen Apple smartphone started in some countries on Oct. 27 with the first units shipping Nov. 3. The iPhone X comes in 64GB and 256GB models with pricing starting at $999.