Apple services revenue reaches an all time high

Apple has announced the financial results for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter that ended Sept. 30. The tech giant posted quarterly revenue of $52.6 billion, an increase of 12% from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.07, up 24%. International sales accounted for 62% of the quarter’s revenue.

“We’re happy to report a very strong finish to a great fiscal 2017, with record fourth quarter revenue, year-over-year growth for all our product categories, and our best quarter ever for Services,” CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “With fantastic new products including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K joining our product lineup, we’re looking forward to a great holiday season, and with the launch of iPhone X getting underway right now, we couldn’t be more excited as we begin to deliver our vision for the future with this stunning device.”

“Apple’s year-over-year revenue growth rate accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter and drove EPS growth of 24 percent in the September quarter,” added Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri. “We also generated strong operating cash flow of $15.7 billion and returned $11 billion to investors through our capital return program.”

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 first quarter:

° Revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion;

° Gross margin between 38% and 38.5%;

° Operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion;

° Other income/(expense) of $600 million;

° A tax rate of 25.5%.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Nov. 16, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 13, 2017.