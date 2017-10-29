Photo Sense for macOS upgraded to version 2.1

VeprIT has announced Photo Sense 2.1 for the Mac. It’s an update of the lightweight bulk photo post-processing tool.

Photo Sense 2.1 sports batch adjustment tools, image settings synchronization, and custom presets. Version 2.1 improves the exposure and automatic enhancement algorithms.

Photo Sense 2.1 requires macOS 10.9 or later. It’s free on the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/photo-sense/id425404097). However, a promotional watermark is added to the exported images; it can be removed with an $19.99 in-app purchase.