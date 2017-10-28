tvOS 11.1 deals with the KRACK WPA2 vulnerability

Apple has upgraded tvOS for the Apple TV to version 11.1. It’s a maintenance update that includes, among other things, a fix for the KRACK WPA2 vulnerability in devices with Wi-Fi.

The vulnerability allowed a malicious hacker to bypass WPA2 encryption on Wi-Fi networks and making a user's data easy to view. tvOS 11.1 also includes other bug fixes and security improvements.

To upgrade, launch the Settings app on your Apple TV. Go to System → Software Updates → Update Software. tvOS will search for an available update. Once it’s “found,” just follow the on-screen prompts to proceed.