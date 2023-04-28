Grand Mountain Adventure + is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Grand Mountain Adventure + is available for the iPhone and iPad, but sadly, not for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box Here’s how it’s described: Get ready to explore vast open-world mountains and ski resorts in this skiing and snowboarding adventure. With complete freedom to go wherever you want, you can land the biggest cliff drop, freeride down a steep chute, clip the gates in a narrow slalom track, stomp the perfect park run, or simply enjoy the feeling of fresh pow.

Features:

* 11 huge open-world mountains to explore

* Over 200 different challenges to discover and master

* 14 types of challenges, including Super G, Slopestyle, Freeride, and Big Air

* Local multiplayer over Wifi

* Game Controller / Joypad support

* Advanced trick system with flips, spins, corks, rails, combos, and more

* 20+ hours of gameplay to complete all mountains (and at least 20 more to complete everything)

* Zen mode

* Vivid and beautiful mountains with avalanches, wildlife, sunsets, and busy slopes

* Different skins and gear to customize your character

About the Game:

Your journey starts at the charming Hirschalm ski resort, nestled in the heart of the Alps. Strap on your skis or snowboard and head to the lift while picking up the basics like turning and jumping. After taking the lift up to Almhütte you get to try your first slalom challenge.

Completing challenges earns you Ski Passes, which unlock ski lifts that take you to new parts of the mountain.

As you advance, you’ll need to tackle a variety of challenges, like slalom, slopestyle, ski cross, and big air.

Simply perfect carving turns won’t cut it – you must also practice tricks, rails, and drops to conquer the challenging courses.

Don’t forget to head into the backcountry areas to discover hidden challenges and secret Ski Passes.

But be careful – outside the groomed runs, there are bears, wolves, avalanches, falling trees, and other hazards waiting for you!

Grand Mountain Adventure + is a single player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.





