SecuritySpy for macOS revved to version 4.2

Ben Software has rolled out SecuritySpy 4.2, an update to the multi-camera CCTV software for the Mac.

With features such as motion detection, flexible video/audio capture, and remote monitoring and configuration, SecuritySpy is designed for demanding video surveillance applications. The new version is a maintenance upgrade.

Pricing depends on the number of cameras used, ranging from approximately $42 for the single-camera version to $90 for the unlimited-camera version. SecuritySpy supports macOS 10.5 or higher. A 30-day fully-featured trial of SecuritySpy is available for download (www.bensoftware.com).