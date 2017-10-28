Quarter Til 2 introduces LucidTime for the Mac

Quarter Til 2 has introduced LucidTime 1.0, a customizable desktop clock system for macOS.

It offers Mac users a collection of faceless clocks that sit quietly in the background on their Desktop. LucidTime offers three highly customizable clocks, each offering their own individually method of presenting the time of day.

Users can adjust the color of each clock component (the hour, minutes, and second hands; major and minor tick marks; and more), the display size of each clock, and the transparency level of each clock and each clock element. Clocks can be positioned anywhere on the screen via select-and-drag. You can show or hide the seconds display for any clock, as wells show or hide various other clock elements for each clock.

LucidTime 1.0 requires macOS 10.12.6 or higher. It costs $2.99 and is available worldwide exclusively at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/y855meqv).