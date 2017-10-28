Apple posts iOS 11.1 for the iPhone and iPad

Apple has released iOS 11.1 for the iPhone and iPad. It adds over 70 new emoji characters including new food types, animals, mythical creatures, clothing options, more expressive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more. It also has several enhancements and bug fixes.

For the Photos app, iOS 11.1:

° Resolves an issue that could cause some photos to appear blurry;

° Addresses an issue that could cause Live Photo effects to playback slowly;

° Fixes an issue that could cause some photos to not display in the People album when restoring from an iCloud Backup;

° Fixes an issue that could impact performance when swiping between screenshots.

Regarding accessibility, iOS 11.1:

° Improves braille support for Grade 2 input;

° Improves VoiceOver access to multi-page PDFs;

° Improves VoiceOver rotor actions for announcing incoming notifications;

° Improves VoiceOver rotor actions menu when removing an app from the App Switcher;

° Fixes an issue for some users where alternative keys would not display when using VoiceOver with Touch Typing;

° Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would always return to default action in Mail;

° Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would not delete messages.

Other improvements and fixes in iOS 11 include:

° Adds back support for accessing the app switcher by pressing on edge of display with 3D Touch;

° Fixes an issue that caused cleared Mail notifications to reappear on Lock screen;

° Fixes an issue in enterprise environments that prevented data from being moved between managed apps;

° Fixes an issue with some third party GPS accessories that caused inaccuracies in location data;

° Resolves an issue where settings for Heart Rate notifications were appearing in the Apple Watch app (first generation) ;

° Fixes an issue where app icons were not appearing in notifications on the Apple Watch.