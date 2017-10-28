Moneyspire releases 2018 personal finance software for macOS, iOS

Moneyspire Inc. (https://www.moneyspire.com) has announced Moneyspire 2018, the company's personal finance software for Mac, Windows and iOS. It allows you to organize your transactions and see where your money is going.

With Moneyspire, you can keep track of your bank accounts, credit cards and more. You can also set bill reminders and see all your upcoming payments.

Moneyspire 2018 sports an improved user interface. It also adds a new Tags feature for enhanced transaction categorization and reporting and adds a new Monthly Comparison report to report category amounts over multiple months in a spreadsheet-like view.

You can now drag and drop import files into application window for quicker importing. And you can now search for payee text in Find window rather than having to match the payee exactly.

A demo is available for download. Pricing is $59.99.