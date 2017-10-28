InPreflight for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2018

Zevrix Solutions has announced InPreflight Pro 2.11.28, a compatibility update to its document preparation solution for Adobe InDesign.

It’s an all-in-one solution to check InDesign documents for errors, automatically collect multiple files for output and ship them to final destination. The new version makes InPreflight compatible with the 2018 release of InDesign CC featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

InPreflight Pro can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $99.95; there’s a Studio version for $39.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for licensed users of version 2, and $50 from earlier versions. InPreflight requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.