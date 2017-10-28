AKVIS updates its Artistic Bundle

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has updated its Artistic Bundle that includes eight programs: AirBrush 5.1, Charcoal 2.5, Draw 5.5, OilPaint 6.5, Pastel 3.5, Points 3.5, Sketch 19.5, and Watercolor 2.5.

The new versions offer compatibility with the recently released Photoshop CC 2018, the new Gray interface theme, support for new RAW files, and minor bug fixes. On the Mac platform, they require macOS 10.7 or higher. All KVIS artistic programs can be purchased as separate products at prices starting from $49, as well as in the AKVIS Artistic Bundle with a 50% discount.