Isle of the Kakapo rolls out RailModeller Pro 5 for macOS.

Isle of the Kakapo has rolled out RailModeller Pro 5.4, an update to their model railroad and slot car layout design solution for macOS.

RailModeller Pro offers sophisticated design tools that enable hobbyists to easily design model train and slot car track layouts via drag & drop. The app includes a library catalog covering over 200 track systems in all major model scales as well as scalable accessories, allowing for custom designs of any layout a user can visualize. Version 5.4 includes: fully localized library names and element descriptions; scalable libraries for all model scales; and multi-color elements.

RailModeller Pro requiem macOS 10.10 or later. It’s available for $39.99 at the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ycvnh4j5). A free version, RailModeller Express, which is suitable for smaller layouts with a limited number of tracks, is also available.