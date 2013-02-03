QNAP unveils new NAS with 10Gbe connectivity

QNAP Systems has released the TS-431XeU NAS (available in 2GB and 8GB RAM models) that offers a compact, short depth design with a 10GbE SFP+ port for high-speed connectivity. The TS-431XeU features a standard 1U form factor, and is designed for space-constrained SMBs and homes that require fast, stable and secure storage.

The rackmount TS-431XeU has a shorter chassis depth of 11.46 inches (291 mm), allowing for saved space to be used for ventilation or cabling to facilitate flexible deployment. It boasts a noise level of only 20.3dB, and power consumption of 12.42W (sleep) or 30.99W (active).

Thanks to QNAP’s close cooperation with Annapurna Labs, an Amazon company, the TS-431XeU will also be equipped with advanced snapshot features. Snapshots form part of a complete disaster recovery plan, and can help in minimizing the impact of ransomware attacks. (Snapshot support will be added to the TS-431XeU in the upcoming QTS 4.3.4.)

The quad-core TS-431XeU provides hardware-accelerated encryption, SSD caching, and a 10GbE SFP+ port to provide users with secure, high-performance storage. It supports Container Station, which exclusively integrates LXC and Docker lightweight virtualization technologies.

The TS-431XeU supports cross-platform file sharing over Mac, Windows, and Linux/UNIX systems, RTRR (Real-Time Remote Replication) with backup versioning, rsync and backup to versatile cloud storage services. It can be used as a VPN server or VPN Client to secure network access.

The Qsirch full-text search tool helps find files on the NAS, and Qsync provides multiple ways for file synchronization and group file sharing. QmailAgent allows for centralizing multiple email accounts and simplifying daily email management; and Surveillance Station provides an IP-based surveillance solution.

The TS-431XeU’s storage capacity can be increased by connecting QNAP expansion enclosures (the 12-bay UX-1200U-RP or 8-bay UX-800U-RP), providing a total storage capacity of up to 24 drives. For more information, and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, go to www.qnap.com.