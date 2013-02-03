FileMaker Cloud joins the FileMaker 16 platform with new features

FileMaker, Inc. (www.filemaker.com) has announced availability of the latest version of FileMaker Cloud, its cloud platform for managing and running custom apps. With this release, FileMaker Cloud joins the FileMaker 16 Platform and it is available in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia.

For organizations that want to develop and manage custom mobile apps, FileMaker Cloud offers rapid deployment, low capital expenditure and instant scalability – all with minimal administrative overhead, according to Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing and customer success. This offering builds on the commitment from FileMaker, Inc. to empower organizations of all sizes to improve business operations through custom app solutions, she adds.

FileMaker Cloud runs on the Amazon Web Services Cloud. The new release offers these integration, security and development features.