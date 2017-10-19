TechSmith releases Snagit 2018

TechSmith Corp. (www.techsmith.com) has released Snagit 2018, the latest version of its screen capture and image editing software for Mac and Windows.

The newest version offers new grab text, smart move, and text replace features. Other improvements include updates to the desktop video recording feature. Snagit 2018 allows for higher frame rate desktop recording for smoother, more professional recordings, as well as better quality webcam capture and better stability. And, it does it all using fewer CPU resources than ever before, according to the folks at TechSmith.

Snagit 2018 costs $49.99 for new users. Users with previous versions of Snagit can upgrade for $24.99.