Pharmacy Illustrations for ConceptDraw Pro added to Solution Park

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has added the $35 Pharmacy Illustrations Solution to its ConceptDraw Solution Park for ConceptDraw Pro 11 and ConceptDraw Office 4.

The Pharmacy Solution allows you to assemble any pharmacologic illustration, build medical pharmacology and healthcare instructional posters, enhance the medical education experience, and diagram medical pharmacology situations.

With ConceptDraw Pro 11, you can, among other things, exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save documents that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199 per end user license.

ConceptDraw Office 4 is the third generation suite of ConceptDraw products that uses InGyre4 integration technology to share data between its applications, allowing user to switch gears for different tasks more quickly. It includes ConceptDraw MindMap 9, ConceptDraw Project 8, ConceptDraw Pro 11, and the Solution Park. The ConceptDraw Office suite is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics. It retails for $499.