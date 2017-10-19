ChronoAgent 1.8.0 is High Sierra-Ready

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has announced ChronoAgent 1.8.0, which is ready for macOS High Sierra. The ChronoSync/ChronoAgent combination allows anyone to synchronize files between two Macs, back up Macs to a Mac server, or even maintain a bootable backup over a network.

Version 1.8.0 now recognizes APFS volumes while offering improved file backup and sync performance. In addition to a few bug fixes, ChronoAgent 1.8.0 also includes more reliable startup, better statistics reporting and an updated manual.

ChronoAgent 1.8.0 works on macOS 10.8 or newer and is available for $14.99. ChronoSync, the multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clone, and folder synchronizing, is designed to work on macOS version 10.10 and newer. Full working trial licenses are available, or you can purchase ChronoSync for $49.99.

ChronoAgent allows any Mac to accept direct, secure connections from any ChronoSync Mac or any InterConneX iOS device so you can access or transfer your data! Full working trial licenses are available, or purchase ChronoAgent for $14.99. ChronoMonitor is an iPhone app that monitors Macs running ChronoSync or ChronoAgent. ChronoMonitor is available in the Apple App Store for $3.99.