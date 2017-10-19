LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2018

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.2.1, a compatibility update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats, adjust sharpening, convert colors, run Photoshop actions, rename links and more. The new version makes LinkOptimizer compatible with the 2018 release of InDesign and Photoshop CC featured as part of Adobe Creative Cloud.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $179.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.