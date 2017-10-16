Kool Tools: G-Track Pro microphone

Samson’s (www.samsontech.com) G-Track Pro is a complete recording solution for capturing vocals and/or instruments. Ideal for musicians, podcasters, gamers and streamers, it’s a multi-pattern USB condenser microphone, audio interface and mixer all-in-one.

The G-Track Pro delivers up to 24-bit studio-quality sound with zero-latency monitoring, providing everything needed to make professional recordings from start to finish. It’s available $149.99 at Best Buy and will be available at major CE and MI retailers starting on Nov. 20.

Easily connected to any Mac or PC device via USB, Samson’s G-Track Pro features dual one-inch (25mm) condenser capsules within a solid die-cast enclosure. The mic offers three selectable pickup patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional) for handling a variety of recording applications. The G-Track Pro comes with a heavy-duty desktop base that can be adjusted for optimal mic placement. Alternatively, it can be easily mounted to any standard mic stand with Samson’s SP04 shockmount (sold separately).

With the G-Track Pro, singer/songwriters can capture vocal and instrument performances simultaneously with one device. Users simply connect the mic via the included USB cable (no driver installation required) to a digital audio workstation software and begin recording immediately. The G-Track Pro features a standard 1/4-inch instrument input for recording guitar, bass, keyboard and other line-level devices.

The G-Track Pro features a built-in mixer with independent Mic and Instrument volume controls to customize mixes. The 1/8-inch stereo headphone output provides zero-latency monitoring complete with advanced monitoring mix controls. It also features a Mute button that silences the input signals when needed, ideal for podcasters and gamers.