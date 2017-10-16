Cisdem Data Recovery Upgraded To Version 4.2.0

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has released Cisdem Data Recovery 4.2.0, an update of their data recover software for macOS that recovers different file types from different devices. The new version is optimized for macOS High Sierra and supports the APFS file system.

A single user license for Cisdem Data Recovery is $49.99. A demo is available for download.