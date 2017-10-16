IK Multimedia releases iRig Pre HD

IK Multimedia has released the iRig Pre HD (www.irigpre.com/hd), a high-definition, ultra-compact digital interface for microphones with an onboard Class A studio-quality preamplifier designed for use with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and PC.

It offers the ability to record anytime and anywhere using any kind of professional microphone with a XLR connector, including gain-hungry models and those requiring phantom power. It features an integrated 1/8-inch headphone output for real-time direct audio monitoring, high-quality internal converters, LED indicators and a suite of professional audio apps.

The iRig Pre HD is available from the the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for only $/99.99.