DEVONthink 2.9.16 speeds up synchronization, makes it more efficient

DEVONtechnologies has updated all editions of its intelligent information and document manager DEVONthink for Mac with sync enhancements and performance improvements. They’re compatible with macOS 10 and higher.

Version 2.9.16 allows to import multiple databases from a remote location at the same time, cleans up sync locations more aggressively, and makes the synchronization more efficient. Finally the updates bring compatibility fixes for macOS High Sierra. They’re free and recommended for all users.

All editions can be downloaded (www.devontechnologies.com) and be test-driven for free before they need to be licensed. DEVONthink Personal as well as all editions of DEVONagent are also available in the Mac App Store; DEVONthink can be purchased in bundles with DEVONagent at bundle prices in DEVONtechnologies' online shop.