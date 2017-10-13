Flexibits releases Cardhop for the Mac

Flexibits has announced Cardhop, an interactive contacts app for the Mac. Its parsing engine lets users search, add, edit, and interact with their contacts in one place.

Cardhop automatically uses the built-in contacts on your Mac, so there’s zero configuration. Just type in "John G" and John's card will instantly appear. Or enter "Sarah Smith sarah@cardhopapp.com" and Cardhop will add a new contact to Sarah's card. Or type in "call Michael S" and Cardhop will instantly start a phone call with Michael on your Mac, or even directly on your iPhone using Bluetooth!

You can interact with your contacts with the following actions: Call, Copy, Directions, Email, FaceTime, FaceTime Audio, Large Type, Message, Skype, Telegram, Twitter, URL, and VoIP. With Cardhop's notes field, users can add a few details about their contacts, and the next time they interact with their contacts, they'll know more about them.

Cardhop for Mac is available now for $19.99 from the Mac App Store or directly from the Flexibits store (https://flexibits.com/cardhop). To celebrate the launch, Cardhop will be on sale for a limited-time for $14.99. The app requires macOS 10.11 or later.