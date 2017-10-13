Adobe unveils the next generation of Creative Cloud

Adobe has unveiled the next generation of Creative Cloud, including four new applications:Adobe XD CC for experience design, Adobe Dimension CC for 2D to 3D compositing, Character Animator CC for 2D animation, and a cloud-based photography service, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC.

In addition, Adobe announced feature updates to its flagship applications including Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC and Premiere Pro CC, and ongoing expansion of its Adobe Stock service. All of these updates include capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s artificial intelligence and machine learning platform. For details on the Creative Cloud innovations, including pricing, click http://tinyurl.com/y8lukp9u .