Station for macOS upgraded to version 1.4

True North Software has released Station 1.4, an update of their multilevel (hierarchical) launcher for macOS.

With nested folders, you can arrange items in Station in a way that fits your workflow. In version 1.4, scalability is greatly increased through logical groupings , increasing the sheer number of items that can be added to the app without having to shrink the launcher size.

In the preferences of Station 1.4, you can specify if you want the software to justify the panels to the left, center, or right. Also, a "Populate Folder Icons" menu item was added to the Station icon, allowing you to automatically populate folder icons.

Station 1.4 requires macOS 10.11 or higher and costs $14.99. It’s available through the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/ybzbj893); a demo version is available from the True North website (http://www.truenorthsoftware.com).