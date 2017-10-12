Andrei Doubrovski rolls out Elements+ 10

Andrei Doubrovski has rolled out Elements+ 10, an update of his enhancement patch for Adobe Photoshop Elements.

Featuring hundreds of tools, including missing adjustments, smart filters, and more, it’s an add-on that unlocks the undocumented advanced functions in Photoshop Elements+ featured in the latest versions of Photoshop. Version 10 includes some extra adjustments, smart filters, vector masks, and many more advanced tools normally hidden under the hood.

Elements+ 10 requires macOS 10.4.11 or later and costs $12. A demo is available for download (http://elementsplus.net).