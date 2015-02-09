App Tamer for macOS revved to version 2.3.3
App Tamer for macOS revved to version 2.3.3

St. Clair Software has updated App Tamer, its Mac utility for managing applications to yield more efficient CPU usage, increased battery life and quieter operation.

The utility’s AutoStop capability automatically slows down or pauses applications when you switch away from them, and then restarts them when you click back to them. Version 2.3.3 offers a new option to speed up Time Machine backups and addresses a number of other issues.

App Tamer runs on macOS 10.8 or higher. A demo is available for download (http://www.stclairsoft.com/AppTamer/); registration is $14.95. The version 2.3.3 update is free for users who purchased App Tamer 2.x or bought App Tamer 1.x after July 1, 2013. For those that purchased a license before that date, the upgrade is $7.95

 

