File Transfer App Deliver Express Now Supports macOS High Sierra

Zevrix Solutions has announced Deliver Express 2.6.4 a compatibility update to the company's hot folder-based file transfer automation solution.

It supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local services. The software offers automatic email notifications, file compression, upload history and more.

The app can serve unlimited users on a network. The new version makes Deliver Express a 64-bit app and introduces support for the macOS High Sierra.

Deliver Express can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). The license prices are based on the maximum number of allowed destinations and range from $29.95 to $299.95. The 2.6.4 update is free for licensed customers. A demo is available for download. Deliver Express requires macOS 10.5 or higher.