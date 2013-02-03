Pixelmator for iOS 2.4 Cobalt adds support for iOS 11

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator for iOS 2.4 Cobalt, an update to its image editor for the iPad and iPhone.

It offers everything you need to create, edit, and enhance your images. Codenamed Cobalt, version 2.4 brings full support for iOS 11, adds support for drag and drop so you can move images and graphics between Pixelmator for iPad and other apps more easily, includes support for importing HEIF images, and more.

Pixelmator for iOS 2.4 Cobalt is $4.99 and is available worldwide exclusively at the Apple Store (http://tinyurl.com/y8d56mwp). It's a free update to all existing customers who purchased the app from the App Store.