CS Odessa releases Dashboard for CRM

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has released Dashboard for CRM to the ConceptDraw Solution Park. It can display activity in Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other application platforms.

The ConceptDraw CRM Center Dashboard Solution can even be setup to update dynamically, always giving the most current information and keeping you on top of emerging trends. It supports data from text files (TXT), comma-separated values files (CSV), and MS Excel spreadsheet files (XLS).

Once you have connected a source file to the ConceptDraw document containing the solution’s dashboards, the visual indicators will automatically be updated based on your selection of refresh time and source file changes. The resulting dashboard can be used as a dynamic display of the data, or exported as a PowerPoint slide, Adobe PDF document, HTML, or any one of several other graphic formats for use in any way you can imagine.

CRM Center Dashboard is a $49 solution for ConceptDraw Pro 11 and ConceptDraw Office 4. ConceptDraw Pro retails for $199 per end user license.

ConceptDraw Office v4 is the fourth generation suite of ConceptDraw products that uses InGyre4 integration technology to share data between its applications, allowing you to switch gears for different tasks more quickly. It retails for $499 and can be purchased directly from CS Odessa or their resellers. The ConceptDraw Office suite is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics.