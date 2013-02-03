Apple posts second developer betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Apple posts second developer betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1

Apple has released new developer betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, watch OS 4.1 and tvOS 11.1. They can downloaded from the Apple Developer Center via the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Skype 7.59.0.37 - Voice-over-internet ph...
Skype allows you to talk to friends, family and co-workers across the Internet without the inconvenience of long distance telephone charges. Using peer-to-peer data transmission technology, Skype... Read more
NeoFinder 7.1.3 - Catalog your external...
NeoFinder (formerly CDFinder) rapidly organizes your data, either on external or internal disks, or any other volumes. It catalogs all your data, so you stay in control of your data archive or disk... Read more
Firefox 56.0.1 - Fast, safe Web browser.
Firefox offers a fast, safe Web browsing experience. Browse quickly, securely, and effortlessly. With its industry-leading features, Firefox is the choice of Web development professionals and casual... Read more
Sketch 47 - Design app for UX/UI for iOS...
Sketch is an innovative and fresh look at vector drawing. Its intentionally minimalist design is based upon a drawing space of unlimited size and layers, free of palettes, panels, menus, windows, and... Read more
Amazon Chime 4.8.5921 - Amazon-based com...
Amazon Chime is a communications service that transforms online meetings with a secure, easy-to-use application that you can trust. Amazon Chime works seamlessly across your devices so that you can... Read more
Espresso 5.0.4 - Powerful HTML, XML, CSS...
Note from the developer: For the new Espresso, we changed our versioning and licensing approach with more consistent pricing and a simpler development timeline: "X+1". Each new update would increase... Read more
Parallels Desktop 13.1.0 - Run Windows a...
Parallels allows you to run Windows and Mac applications side by side. Choose your view to make Windows invisible while still using its applications, or keep the familiar Windows background and... Read more
FileZilla 3.28.0 - Fast and reliable FTP...
FileZilla (ported from Windows) is a fast and reliable FTP client and server with lots of useful features and an intuitive interface. Version 3.28.0: New Features: *nix: Official Linux binaries are... Read more
Spotify 1.0.65.320. - Stream music, crea...
Spotify is a streaming music service that gives you on-demand access to millions of songs. Whether you like driving rock, silky R&B, or grandiose classical music, Spotify's massive catalogue puts... Read more
Microsoft OneNote 15.39 - Free digital n...
OneNote is your very own digital notebook. With OneNote, you can capture that flash of genius, that moment of inspiration, or that list of errands that's too important to forget. Whether you're at... Read more
 

See All

Color 6 guide - how to score high
Color 6 is a well, colorful puzzle game in which you fit geometric shapes on a 2D board to score points. It can get tricky when you can only match shapes of the same color, and the hexagonal board starts to fill up. We have a few tips to help you... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
In this ever-changing world of mobile news, few things are guaranteed. Few things, that is, save for the always dependable deals going up on the App Store each week. Our friendly ritual continues this week with more games fresh from the App Store... | Read more »
The best mobile MMORPGs
MMORPGs still have quite a bit of growing to do in the mobile space, but we're starting to see these large scale multiplayer games more and more. With the promise of games like Lineage II and EVE Online hitting iOS and Android, it's clear to see... | Read more »
Dunk Hit guide -- how to score high and...
Dunk Hit is a new high score chaser from Voodoo, purveyors of breezy, addictive arcade games. Players try to make sweet dunks using the fewest dribbles possible. It's easy to jump right in and start scoring, but harder to chain dunks together for... | Read more »
What we know about the new EVE Online mo...
CCP Games announced at EVE Vegas this week that they're partnering with PlayRaven games to create a new mobile game set in the EVE universe. Project Aurora, the game's working title, is a condensed version of CCP's sprawling space MMORPG, though... | Read more »
Kick Ass Commandos (Games)
Kick Ass Commandos 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: 50% OFF LAUNCH DISCOUNT!Lock and Load! It's time to Kick Ass. Grab your machine-gun, flamethrower, rocket launcher and... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
Happy Friday, 148Apps friends. It's time for our weekly roundup, where we come together every Friday to reflect on the best games we've played this week. This week was a bit sparse, but the new games we did get were pretty high quality. Moreover,... | Read more »
This year developer INNOTEG finally gave...
When Runestone Keeper was released on iOS and Steam back in 2015, it won plenty of fans and even picked up some awards. INNOTEG had managed to produce a retro dungeon crawler that tickled the nostalgia glands of older gamers whilst drawing a... | Read more »
REKT! guide - how to get a high score
REKT! Is an all new stunt-racer that’s stunning in its slick tricks, smooth driving mechanics, and addictive power. It’s easy to sink yourself into, but challenging to perfect. There are myriad challenges to complete, and of course, you’ll be... | Read more »
Geostorm guide - tips and tricks for beg...
While we'll have to wait and see how upcoming disaster movie Geostorm pans out, we can play the game right now and it's actually . . . pretty good? It's a tactical puzzle game much like Lara Croft GO and its kin, and that's a good thing. The... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Heavy Duty MacBook Air 11 Case Now Available...
Make sure your 11-inch MacBook Air is protected from drops, spills and other accidents with the new DropTech case from Gumdrop Cases. The DropTech case easily snaps onto the MacBook, has a rugged... Read more
Pixelmator For iOS 2.4 Cobalt Adds Support Fo...
The Pixelmator Team has released a major update to its full-featured, powerful, and fast image editor for iPad and iPhone. Pixelmator for iOS 2.4, codenamed Cobalt, brings full support for iOS 11,... Read more
Clearance 2016 15″ MacBook Pros, refurbished,...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros available starting at $1949. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar Space... Read more
13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale fo...
MacMall has 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A): $1199 $100 off MSRP – 13″ 2.3GHz/256GB Space Gray... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pro for $1699, Cert...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $300 off original MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for a 15″ MacBook Pro currently offered by... Read more
Clearance 9″ 32GB iPad Pro available for $498...
B&H Photo has the 9.7″ 32GB Space Gray Apple iPad Pro (clearance model) available for $498. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $101 off original MSRP... Read more
Sunday sale: 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pros for $201...
Amazon has 2017 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pros on sale today for $201 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (model #MPTR2LL/A): $2198, $201 off MSRP – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Silver... Read more
Apple 21″ and 27″ iMacs on sale for $100-$120...
Amazon has 21-inch and 27-inch iMacs in stock and on sale for $100-$120 off MSRP including free shipping: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2179 $120 off MSRP – 27″ 3.5GHz iMac (MNEA2LL/A): $1898 $101... Read more
Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney Brings Feature E...
The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney, a major update to its full-featured, powerful, and fast image editing app for macOS. Pixelmator 3.7 Mount Whitney brings full support... Read more
Lenovo Celebrates a Quarter Century of Flagsh...
Lenovo has announced, a limited-edition model of its ThinkPad laptop at an exclusive event at the Yamato Labs in Japan, birthplace of ThinkPad, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The ThinkPad... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Web Analyst/Merchandising, WW Customer Insigh...
# Web Analyst/Merchandising, WW Customer Insights - Apple Online Store Job Number: 83886350 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 28-Jul-2017 Weekly Read more
Senior Software Engineer, *Apple* Media Pro...
# Senior Software Engineer, Apple Media Products Job Number: 113093118 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 04-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
Full time *Apple* Hardware Tech needed - ma...
…high level of attention to detail Ethics, integrity and trust Be a geek & Previous Apple experience a must. Previous Apple Retail or other Apple Specialist Read more
Hardware Design Validation Engineer - *Apple...
Job Summary The Apple Watch team is looking for a Hardware Design Validation Engineer. This person will be part of the Apple Watch hardware team with Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.