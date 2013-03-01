AKVIS brews up a new Coffee Pack

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has brewed up a Coffee Pack for AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite that includes 100 picture frames: 50 vertical and 50 horizontal high-quality templates. It’s designed “especially for true and aspiring coffee geeks, enthusiastic baristas and coffee shop owners”

To use AKVIS frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs: AKVIS Frames (available for free) or AKVIS ArtSuite (a demo is available for download). On the Mac platform, the the products require macOS 10.12 or higher. The new Coffee Pack frame pack sells for $17.