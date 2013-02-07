Version 19.1 of Oxygen XML Editor products released

Syncro Soft, the developer of the Oxygen XML suite of products, has announced version 19.1 of its XML editing suite of products, Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, WebHelp, as well as the new Oxygen PDF Chemistry.

Version 19.1 brings “a variety of new features and improvements that focus on productivity, performance, efficiency, and simplicity,” according to the folks at Syncro Soft. For example, a new Components tab has been added to the DITA Reusable Components view that provides a way to insert reusable components in your documents. Various DITA validation improvements were made, such as detecting table structure problems or duplicate key definitions. You can now float images to the left or right side of your DITA topics in PDF and XHTML output.

